Buffalo Sighting: Actress Tara Reid Argues With Fiance’ Over Lack of Sleep

Actress Tara Reid was spotted in the midst of a lover's quarrel with her fiancé' following her appearance at the Nickel City Comic Con in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

"Give me the key (to the room) Nate," "I'm calling Delta," and changing my flight. "I want to go home," she said quite loudly as the couple maneuvered through dinner at Johnny D's Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency in Buffalo, where they were staying.

Reid, who has been engaged to producer Nathan Montpetit-Howar since 2019, was with her beau at the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center in Buffalo on Sunday along with stars like Tom Wopat of Dukes of Hazard, Dean Cain of Superman fame, and American Pie stars Shannon Elizabeth, Thomas Ian Nicholas, and Chris Owen. The event brought dozens of pop culture stars together for the weekend in Buffalo along with comics, artists, vendors and more.

Johnny D's Restaurant at the Hyatt in downtown Buffalo. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) Johnny D's Restaurant at the Hyatt in downtown Buffalo. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM) loading...

Reid was eating dinner during the spat with her man, and at one point stood up and started to leave. Nate tried to appease her and asked her not to be so loud as it might attract attention, but Tara slammed her glass on the table and said, "I'll scream if I want to." The couple quickly quieted and Tara continued to eat her Chicken Piccata dinner, which she gave rave reviews to her waiter at the end of the meal.

At one point, the couple quickly got up and left the restaurant, concerning restaurant management that she might have walked out on her tab. Her waiter assured him that they would return as he believed they left to go outside for a smoke. Sure enough, about 10 minutes later, the couple returned to finish their meal. On the way to her table, Tara was stopped by fans who asked for an autograph, which she kindly provided

Reid seemed tired and expressed that feeling to her fiance' and said she needed time to be able to rest. "You're working me to death. You're not staying at my house," she said. "I need rest. All I've been doing is working."

Reid has been making her way around the comic con scene since 2016. She has no future events listed online after Buffalo. Her latest endeavor, a reality show on FOX called "Special Forces," ended for Reid as the first contestant to exit the show. She complained of the competitions difficulty and said "her gear was too heavy."

