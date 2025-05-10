Buffalo Runners Getting a Taste of Utica in More Ways Than One

The Buffalo Marathon Weekend is coming up Memorial Day weekend, May 24 - 25, in the city of Buffalo and athletes and fans will get a little sample of what it's like in Utica on Boilermaker weekend.

The F.X. Matt Brewery is hosting a Post Race Party after the races, modeled after the Boilermaker Post Race Party, which year after year draws more than 40,000 runners and spectators in the back lot of the brewery. Meanwhile, with health in mind, Saranac's new Mid-Strength Weekend Warrior, a 3-percent ABV golden pilsner with full-bodied flavor, has been named the official beer of Buffalo's Marathon weekend.

“For over a century, F.X. Matt Brewing has been successful by evolving alongside our customers and delivering beverages that delight them,” said Fred Matt, the fourth-generation leader and President of F.X. Matt Brewing. “Today, Americans want a better way to enjoy craft beer without compromising on taste or lifestyle. Saranac Weekend Warrior delivers the perfect middle ground.”

Weekend Warrior beer. credit: F.X. Matt Brewery Weekend Warrior beer. credit: F.X. Matt Brewery loading...

Matt recently told WIBX's Keeler Show that the new brew at only 3-percent ABV is perfect when you want to enjoy a beer or two on a summer afternoon, without feeling sluggish and teed up for a nap.

According to a release from the brewery, "Friends and family are encouraged to celebrate with their loved ones after the marathon, at the Post Race Party located on the North Exhibit Floor (2nd floor) of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, where guests 21 and older can enjoy a celebratory mindful brew!"

The Buffalo-Erie Marathon Association Inc. (buffalomarathon.org) organizes and presents the annual Memorial Day Weekend, which includes a 5k, Diaper Dash, Kids Mini Marathon, Ruffalo Stampede dog race, along with full and half marathons. The events combined include 8,000+ runners from more than 10 countries and 45 states. The weekend is supported by more than 1,500 volunteers from 40+ not-for-profit organizations who, over the event’s 24 years, have received grants totaling more than $664,000. The event has an estimated annual economic impact of more than $1,500,000.

