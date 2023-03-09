Bruce Springsteen Postpones Ohio Show, Days Before Albany Show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band has postponed an upcoming show in Ohio due to illness, just days before a performance in Albany and Buffalo. Currently, the Albany show on March 14th, and the Buffalo show on March 23rd, have not been affected.

Live Nation announced on Thursday that the Ohio date will be rescheduled, and tickets for the March 9th show will be good for that date when announced.

Last month, several band members were diagnosed with COVID-19 but the show went on without the infected members. Live Nation offered no additional details on the current illness, or which band members have been affected.

The Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2023 Tour is scheduled to play the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Sunday, March 12th. As of now, that show is still scheduled to play. The tour is traveling the northeast until April, when it flies overseas for four months in Europe and the Netherlands. The Boss returns back to the U.S at the end of August and is set to play the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on September 7th. Tickets are now on sale for that show at Ticketmaster.

The E Street Band has been Bruce Springsteen's primary backing band since it was formed in 1972. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. The band includes Springsteen, guitarists Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Scialfa, keyboardists Danny Federici and Roy Bittan, bassist Garry Tallent, and drummer Max Weinberg, among others. The "Big Man" on sax, Clarence Clemons, died in 2011.

