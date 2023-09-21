More than three months after a deadly head-on crash involving two vehicles driven by a brother and sister in Western New York that resulted in several deaths, State Police have charged one of the drivers with vehicular manslaughter and several counts of murder.

The June 17 crash occurred in the town of Freedom, NY on Freedom Road. Troopers say 21-year-old Evan Klink - of Freedom, NY - was traveling in a pickup truck westbound when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a sedan operated by his sister, 24-year-old Dahlia Klink.

Dahlia Klink died from her injuries a day after the accident, while two passengers in her vehicle - six-year-old Molly Kibler and 17-year-old Havanah Lopez - were both pronounced dead at the scene. Another child in the vehicle, a four-year, survived.

Meanwhile, the pickup driver, Evan Klink, suffered non-life threatening injuries; His passenger, another sibling - Cameron Klink, 19 - had to be transported from the scene via Mercy Flight but died survive.

This week, State Police and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's Office charged Evan Klink with three counts of second-degree murder, along with single counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Manslaughter in the first-degree, Vehicular Assault in the first-degree, Reckless Driving, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and other traffic infractions.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

