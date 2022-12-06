Bridgewater Wreck Sends Two To Hospital, One Critical

A woman had to airlifted a Syracuse hospital after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle wreck along Route 8 in Bridgewater.

New York State Police say the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon as one vehicle was pulling out of a driveway, and the other was traveling on Route 8. Troopers say 21-year-old Emma Peduri of Bridgewater was pulling out onto Route 8 and wound up in the path of a vehicle driven by Justin Benedict, 47, of Waterville.

photo of vehicles involved in Route 8 crash in Bridgewater on 12/5/22. via New York State Police photo of vehicles involved in Route 8 crash in Bridgewater on 12/5/22. via New York State Police loading...

Peduri was airlifted from the scene by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, state police said.

Benedict was also transported to the hospital with less serious injuries.

State Police in Marcy are still investigating. Thus far, no tickets have been issued.

