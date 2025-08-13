Utica Woman Killed After Late-Night Car-Pedestrian Crash
A Utica woman was killed when she as struck by a mini-van as she walked along Mapledale Road in the town of Bridgewater just before midnight on Monday, August 11, 2025. Troopers say on Monday at about 11:50 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a car-pedestrian crash near Bridgewater. According to Police, Troopers responded to the area of State Route 8, near Mapledale Road in the town of Bridgewater, where they discovered the fatal crash.
A preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Dodge Caravan, operated by 71-year-old Lysle A. Jones, of Leonardsville, NY, was traveling southbound when it struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Ju Nine of Utica, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Troopers from the New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Bridgewater Fire Department.
According to New York State Police, the investigation is ongoing and any additional information may be released at a later date. If anyone has any information to add to the tragic incident, they can submit a tip via Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by calling By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli