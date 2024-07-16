Have you seen Brianna Morehouse?

Herkimer Police are actively seeking information that could lead them to Morehouse's whereabouts. The department issued the missing person alert around midnight Tuesday and said her family believes her life could be in danger.

Based on the provided photo, Morehouse has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. No information regarding her age, height, and weight was provided in the alert.

According to police, Morehouse hasn't contacted her family "in a few weeks and they are concerned for her safety." No information on her last sighting was provided, nor details on where she was last seen.

A quick look at Morehouse's socials, including Instagram and TikTok, show she hasn't accessed them in years.

Herkimer Police are asking those who have information on Morehouse's whereabouts or have seen her recently to please contact them at 315-866-4330 and reference Case # 2024-07001411. Residents can also email the department at herkimerfacebook@gmail.com.

So far, the missing persons post has been shared nearly 2,000 times. Here's hoping the post comes across someone who knows where Morehouse is and that she is unharmed.

New York has reported an increase in missing persons so far this year, with 40 victims alone being children.

Even more frightening is that several Upstate New Yorkers vanished in the year 2000 and have yet to be located.

Police are reminding residents that there are several ways a New Yorker can accidentally put his or her life at risk. One method potential kidnappers are using are the bumper stickers one puts on their car.

