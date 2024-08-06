Kamala Harris has finally chosen who will accompany her on the Democratic ticket in her race for the Oval Office.

This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

According to CNN, who broke the news, Harris has yet to call Walz to formally offer him the position.

Biden Campaign Holds Milwaukee Press Conferences On Trump Agenda Jim Vondruska/Getty Images loading...

The 60-year-old Democrat has a decorated congressional past, having served in the House for 12 years, representing a Republican-leaning rural district, before he turned his eye toward the Governor's Mansion in his home state.

Walz was elected governor of The North Star State in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. Waltz is thought to be a help to Harris in the key Midwestern battleground states.

This selection may come as a shock for some, as Walz seemingly came out of nowhere. Analysts favored Mike Kelly from Arizona or Josh Shapiro from Pennsylvania, as both were thought to boost Harris' chances of snagging those key battleground states.

Walz also has a military past, having served in the U.S. Army as a non-commissioned officer and, before engaging in his political career, was a former educator.

Walz is also one of the more moderate picks, as well, which analysts predict that will also buoy Harris' chances and, perhaps, flip some voters who would have otherwise supported Donald Trump.

Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Celebrating NCAA Championship Teams Andrew Harnik/Getty Images loading...

This comes at a critical time as economists warn of a potential recession after a massive sell off on Wall Street this week, with yesterday's drop rivaling the historic plunge reported in 2022.

Harris will speak at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania tonight at 5:40 p.m.

