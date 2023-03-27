A salute to members of the Utica Police Department who recently gathered to welcome their youngest and smallest recruit.

Graham Robertello was made an honorary member of the city's police department, equipping him with his own badge, identification card and uniform. The young boy suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Utica Police make Graham Robertello an honorary member of UPD/ credit Utica Police (March 24, 2023)

According to the National Institutes of Health EB is a group of rare diseases that causes the skin to be fragile and to blister easily. Skin sores, tears and blisters occur frequently from simple abrasion against the skin, including bumps into or rubbing up against something.

attachment-graham3 loading...

Graham Robertello suffers from a rare genetic disease called Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Police Chief Mark Williams and members of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association executive board welcomed Graham to the police station and gave him a tour on Friday afternoon (photos included).

UPD also shared information on an upcoming benefit for Graham. Utica Roadrunners have organized a run/walk to be held in his honor at the Route 840 trail in New Hartford. It's happening on Saturday April 29 at 9:00 a.m. at the trailhead near BOCES on Middle Settlement Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership.

Utica Police make Graham Robertello an honorary member of UPD/ credit Utica Police (March 24, 2023)

