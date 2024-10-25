Is your kid hyped for Halloween and needs an outlet to release all that extra energy?

With Halloween less than a week away, some parents are dealing with the pre-Halloween hysterics: where kids get overly excited for costumes, free candy, and spooky fun.

Luckily, our friends at Boilermaker HQ has the perfect family event to help kids get out some of those holiday jitters.

This Saturday, October 26, is the official "Boolermaker" Kid's Run. The exciting event takes place at Utica's FT Proctor Park.

While the first race is set to start at 10 in the morning, children are invited to show up early to enjoy some spooky activities that'll really set the Halloween mood. Activities include photo ops and face painting.

So far, it's expected the event will draw about 500 children between the ages of 4 and 13-years-old alone. The event is also special needs-friendly.

Children who are special needs can participate in a 1/4 mile race that accommodates wheelchairs, strollers, and more.

Parents are allowed to run alongside their children, if the kids are cool with it, and costumes are encouraged!

Children aged 4-13 can run any of our fun, flat courses which range from 1/4 mile up to a full mile. Registration is only $10 and every runner receives a Boolermaker t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and goody bag! Costumes are allowed and encouraged.

However, Boilermaker HQ recommends kids wear proper running shoes and avoid wearing accessories that could possibly trip them, like capes. Capes are actually not allowed, so please keep that in mind.

Online registration is closed, but the event will host plenty of opportunities for kids to get into the holiday spirit.

This year's Boolermaker is presented by GPO Federal Credit Union.

