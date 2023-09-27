Boil Water Advisory For Parts of Utica, New Hartford

A water main break has prompted a Boil Water Advisory from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority.

The order was issued at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon effecting customers in parts of the city of Utica and the town of New Hartford.

The impacted areas include Mohawk Street in Utica, east toward Sherman Drive, south to Pleasant Street - including Pleasant Street, Waterford Lane and Hingham Road.

The advisory is expected to be in place for approximately 48 hours, or until lab testing confirms there are no contaminants in the water.

What It Means

The issuance of a Boil Water Advisory means customers in the effected areas should not use tap water for drinking or cooking. If you draw tap water for that purpose, you should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before you consume it.

Additionally, customers in the impacted areas should be looking to see if the water appears cloudy or discolored. If it is, you're advised not to draw warm or hot water from the tap because it will draw contaminated water into your hot water tank, which may required a complete flushing of the hot water tank.

If the water is discolored, officials warn against using it for doing laundry as the sediments could permanently stain clothing.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday there were a pair of service disruptions for local customers. One impacted the Utica area between approximately 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. Also some customers in Whitesboro were without service between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

