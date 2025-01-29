A law New Yorkers might actually like is about to take effect.

Back when I was in Connecticut, there was a gym I was really tempted to join. It was large, had plenty of equipment so I wouldn't have to wait to use a certain machine, and it was sparkling clean.

So what stopped me?

New Year's Resolutions Send Thousands To The Gym Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Several friends who had horror stories trying to cancel their monthly memberships, that's what. Apparently, the gym mandated that a monthly membership must last a full year before it could be cancelled, otherwise it would charge an exorbitant cancellation fee.

Safe to say, I did not join that gym and my friends left it after their year completed.

The fact there are gyms that make it almost impossible to cancel memberships is why New York has implemented a brand new law taking aim at that predatory practice.

The New Year always ushers in a new wave of people signing up at gyms to help them lose weight and build muscle. Around the end of January, a good chunk of those people are ready to give up on their resolution and are strong-armed into paying a monthly fee for a service they no longer want.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that goes in effect on February 1, which makes cancelling memberships at gyms and other health clubs a whole lot easier.

New York Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Strengthening Gun Laws Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images loading...

Legislation S.932D/A.4667B "requires health clubs accept cancellation of a membership within 10 business days of receiving notice of the cancellation."

The legislation was proposed by State Senator Roxanne Persaud and Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz. Both lauded the bill's signing, with Dinowitz proclaiming, "This legislation concerns fairness, accessibility, and bringing cancellation options into the 21st century."

Of course, gyms are railing against the new law and say it will harm the industry.

Despite this, the new law aligns with the rule proposed by the Federal Trade Commission. In October, it released its “click-to-cancel” legislation that demands businesses make cancelling services as easy as it was to sign up for them.

The legislation included gyms and health clubs in its original wording. This particular law goes in effect on May 14, 2025.

