Get ready to enjoy a new shopping experience at your local Walmart.

The massive retail chain announced it is fine turning roughly 2 dozen of its New York stores and reinvesting in their local communities.

In a press release, Walmart confirmed it is remodeling 23 stores around the Empire State.

They say it's part of an effort to turn the chain into "New York's favorite place to shop."

Details on the Newly Remodeled New York Stores

Remodeling plans for the nearly two dozen stores will focus on "enhancing the associate experience and community engagement."

These upgrades will include the below:

New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.

More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.

Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.

Rethinking Our Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas.

Check out the images below that show just what your local Walmart will soon look like

23 Walmart Store In New York To Get New Look

All New York Walmarts Undergoing Renovations

The stores that will undergo transformations include the below:

Albion

Amherst

Cicero

East Greenbush

East Syracuse

Fishkill

Fulton

Horseheads

Geneseo

Greece

Lakewood

Levittown

Lockport

Macedon

Napanoch

Queensbury

Schenectady

Suffern

Uniondale

Warsaw

Waterloo

Webster

Westbury

Annie Walker, Senior Vice President, East Business Unit at Walmart, celebrated the latest development while touting the company's commitment to New York State.

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role," she said.

By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all.

Walker proclaimed that in 2024, Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, and Sam's Club donated $24.7 million to local communities around the state.

In addition, more than 13.7 million pounds of food were dropped off to local food banks statewide. They say the amount given created 11.4 million meals.

