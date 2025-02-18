These 3 New York Roads Rank among America&#8217;s Best for Winter Joyrides

Phil Cole/Getty Images

Those itching to go on a magical drive through a winter wonderland can do so right here in New York.

There is something special about driving on a road lined by snow-kissed trees as flurries dance in the air.

It feels as though time moves a little slower when the ambiance is just right, allowing you to really savor the semi-crystallized scene.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images
But what areas are ranked among the best spots in America to enjoy winter's true beauty?  A new survey named three New York roads among the best in the entire country.

Of that number, two managed to snag a spot in the top 10.

Ultimate Toys polled over 3,000 avid road-tripping families to learn which roads have the best winter scenery and compiled a list of the top 100.

Coming in 48th place overall was Adirondack Northway along the route that takes one from Albany to Champlain. The roadway was praised for taking passengers through the heart of the Adirondacks and delighting viewers with snow-covered peaks, frozen lakes, and picturesque small towns nestled between the mountains of white.

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Next up on the list was the Catskill Mountain Scenic Byway, with the best portion between Phoenicia and Andes.

Voters put this spectacular scene in the top 10, finishing in 9th place overall.  Those who named this their favorite road to drive during winter say it offers snow-draped forests, quiet villages to visit, and plenty of places to stop to hike or ski.

Adding to the charm are the cozy cafes and artisan shops that can be found throughout the drive, especially in Margaretville.

Jan Pitman/Getty Images
And, finally, coming in as the 2nd best winter drive in all of America was a stretch of road that spans from Tarrytown to Hudson. That road is the Hudson Valley Drive.

People who voted this a top destination said the road looks like pure magic in the winter because of all the snow-draped historic estates that one can see along the road. One beauty is the Vanderbilt Mansion.

The road also winds around riverfront towns like Rhinebeck, giving an extra layer of beauty to the scenic ride.  For those who may feel hungry, those who drive it says there's plenty of farm-to-table dining options along the way.

Do you think these 3 roads deserve to be considered among America's best?

