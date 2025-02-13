A gorgeous town nestled in one of the most picturesque areas in New York State has been ranked one of the best destinations for senior travel.

While this location attracts all ages, it is an unspoken fact that as we age, our travel habits change.

Mobility challenges, health issues, and even logistics can play a critical role in choosing a vacation spot. Some people also put added importance into their accommodations to ensure they get a good night's rest while being located in a central spot.

But which cities and towns in America are some of the best places for older travelers? According to a new survey, several places are right here in the Empire State.

Freedom Showers asked over 3,000 avid senior travelers to reveal the top places for a little getaway.

Four cities in New York made the list, with Skaneateles coming in fourth place.

Those asked about why it was worthy of a mention said the area is very serene, since it's nestled within the Finger Lakes region, and the village has a year-long cozy vibe that makes anyone feel welcome,

Additionally, the shops and cafes that are dotted along the main streets also made it one of the most ideal places for senior travel.

In third was Rhinebeck, which is located in the Hudson Valley area. Respondents ranked it highly due to its historic Beekman Arms Inn, which is arguably the oldest hotel in America. Other highlights were the area's farm-to-table dining scene and the high walkability of its downtown area.

Saranac Lake claimed a second place finish, notching another win for the Adirondacks. Respondents rated it highly due to its picturesque scenery and small town charm. Others noted the area has some of the better trails for older hikers, making it one of the more memorable retreats of New York.

Finally, claiming a first place finish and being ranked the 37th best senior travel destination in America was none other than Cooperstown.

The baseball capital of the United States is home to the Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum, and panoramic views of Otsego Lake. Basically, those voting for it said it was the most balanced blend of history, culture, and scenic beauty.

It was also named one of the most peaceful destinations for a small or extended retreat,

As for the villages and towns that topped the roundup, it was basically a tie between Florida and Hawaii.

Venice, Florida, was ranked the #1 destination due to its accessibility and mild climate. When it came to the top deciding factor of any destination, wheelchair access and mobility challenges were the most highly considered category.

That being said, it seems New York is home to several of the best escapes for active senior travelers, while also granting those who wish to take it easy plenty to do, as well.

