A national park tucked away in the hills of Central New York has been crowned the most popular in the state.

In celebration of National Park Week, which runs from April 19 to April 27, a new study asked Americans to name their favorite destinations - no matter the distance.

The national picks were not very surprising. Coming in first place was the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, followed by Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Yellowstone National Park in Montana rounded out the top 3.

Which National Park Is New York's Favorite?

The survey also narrowed its findings to a state-by-state basis, with New Yorkers weighing in on the park they'd love to visit most.

In all, five national parks were honored as best in the state.

In all, Upstate and Central New York dominated the list for having the best and most popular national parks in the state.

Celebrating National Park Week

With beautiful weather ahead for the weekend, it marks the perfect time to dust off those hiking shoes and head out for a brand new adventure at one of the best parks here in New York State.

Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek hopes this report inspires families to reconnect with nature.

Our poll shows that no matter where families live, there’s a shared dream of hitting the road and making unforgettable memories in these iconic parks. It’s clear that America’s love for the outdoors is as strong as ever.

In all, more than 3,000 people participated in this latest survey.

