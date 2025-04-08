Spring is here and, soon, it will be time to catch some of the biggest names in music at their outdoor concerts.

Some acts heading to our neck of the woods include Warren Zeiders, who will be rocking the Summer Concert Series at Beak & Skiff on June 19.

Of course, one of the biggest music events is the upcoming New York State Fair, where artists like O.A.R., Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, and more performing at the Chevrolet Music Series.

These examples are just a sliver of all the music events heading to New York State this spring and summer.

New York Among Best States for Outdoor Concerts

A new report from Hellotickets looked into the states that had the best and worst outdoor concert venues. In all, the report aimed to identify the states that offer the best outdoor concert experiences.

Factors included spring and summer rainfall amounts, ticket prices, number of concerts on the calendar, and average temperatures.

All that being said, it's no wonder why New York managed to snag a spot in the top 5.

In fact, New York finished in fourth place overall and it was largely carried by New York City. The report found in the Big Apple alone, it has the most outdoor concerts coming up.

The state also ranked highly for its ticket prices, which average around $45.12 a pop.

The one thing that prevented New York from actually getting the number one spot was the weather.

Here's the top 10 best states for outdoor concerts.

California New Mexico Rhode Island New York Oregon Nevada Washington Maryland Delaware Illinois

Do you think New York deserves the high praise?

