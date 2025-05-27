When a small businesses face disaster, many find themselves unable to get back up on their feet.

Since the pandemic, New York has said goodbye to its fair share of restaurants and stores.

The economic uncertainty, fears of recession, a change in consumer spending habits, and inflation spelled trouble to many small businesses trying to make a living.

In addition to that, others had to deal with fires and natural disasters like floods and severe storms.

Despite these challenges, there are several businesses nationwide that rose above whatever the economy and Mother Nature threw at them.

A new national report has surveyed the most inspiring small business comebacks in America and three honorary mentions came right here from New York.

Three Small New York Businesses Honored

The MarketBeat study highlighted the country's most resilient small businesses, adding they embody the American spirit.

Coming in 59th place nationally was Pommes Frites in New York City, which was leveled by a gas explosion in 2015.

The cult-favorite fry shop was all but doomed, but the owners weren't ready to throw in the towel. Instead, they spearheaded a fundraiser on Indiegogo to raise money for a new location in Greenwich Village, where they successfully opened a year later.

On opening day, a line wrapped around the shop with hungry customers ready to take a taste of triumph.

The next business to make the roundup was Economy Candy, a New York City fixture that placed 48th nationwide.

The historic candy shop opened its doors in 1937 and is the oldest in Manhattan, but it almost ceased operating when it was forced to close during the 2020 pandemic.

Third-generation owner Mitchell Cohen refused to let his family legacy slip away, so he opened an online candy store called "CandyCare," which shipped boxes of sweets to those desperately in need of a pick-me-up.

The gambit worked and Americans across the country placed orders to keep Economy alive. Thanks to the quick thinking of the owner and its diehard fans, the candy shop is gearing up to celebrate its 90th birthday.

As for New York's most inspiring business comeback, that would be Sunny's Bar.

The Brooklyn Bar had been open for over a century before Hurricane Sandy devastated the area in 2012. The bar was flooded, but was able to come back stronger than ever.

Then its owner and founder, Sunny Balzano, died in 2016 and fans worried if the Red Hook bar could continue without him.

To preserve Balzano's legacy, fans launched a "Sunny's Forever" fundraiser that raked in over $68,000 to save the bar from closing.

Since then, the building was rebuilt and is still serving up stiff drinks and hearty laughs to this day.

Do you think these 3 businesses are the most inspiring in the state? Let us know your nominations by giving us a shout using the station app below.

