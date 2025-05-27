New York is officially home to the best amphitheater in the United States, according to American voters.

The Empire State received an incredible honor from the Reader's Choice Awards.

People nationwide were asked by USA Today to name the best amphitheater in America, and voters overwhelmingly decided to give the title to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

What Is Bethel Woods Center for the Arts?

For those unfamiliar, it's the site of the iconic 1969 Woodstock festival.

Since that cultural phenomenon, the grounds have become a national attraction that features singers like Luke Bryan, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and more.

This year, artists like Luke Perry, Avril Lavigne, and Dave Matthews Band will be heading to perform at the 15,000-seat pavilion.

Aside from music, the area began offering upscale camping experiences last year and, this year, they increased their offerings to make a visit to the grounds even more memorable.

Read More: Bethel Woods Announces Exciting New Amenity for 2025

Meaning people get to come for the music and stay to enjoy a night under the stars, while enjoying the opportunity to peruse the Museum at Bethel Woods and take advantage of classes on arts and culture.

It's no wonder the Pavilion earned such an incredible honor. It's become more than the place where Woodstock happened - it is a full blown, one-of-a-kind experience.

Bethel Woods Celebrates Prestigious Honor from USA Today

Eric Frances, the center's CEO, announced voters named the Pavilion at Bethel Woods the #1 amphitheater in the United States.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards," said Frances.

To be named the best amphitheater in the country on the very grounds where a generation gathered to celebrate peace and music is incredibly meaningful. At Bethel Woods, we strive not only to honor that moment in history but to carry its spirit forward through every performance, every gathering, and every guest experience.

Frances continued, "This award reflects the dedication of our team, the support of our community, and the enduring legacy of the Woodstock festival."

Those interested in checking out America's #1 amphitheater can visit bethelwoodscenter.org.

