A study of the best breweries in the state is shining the spotlight on Central New York.

With summer in full swing and the weekend finally here, many will celebrate with a cold glass of frothy beer.

Popularity Of Craft Beers Continues To Grow Matt Cardy/Getty Images loading...

The great thing about New York is it's thriving craft beer scene. Next to California, New York has the second largest total of craft breweries.

The most recent estimate says there are 539 around the state.

But which brewery serves the best beer of all?

It's no secret New York has a lot of tasty beer on tap, with a recent Brewers Association report naming F.X. Matt Brewery in Utica among the top 20 breweries in America.

F. X. Matt Brewery in Utica, NY. Photo credit F.X. Matt for TSM F. X. Matt Brewery in Utica, NY. Photo credit F.X. Matt for TSM loading...

But what do the state's resident beer drinkers think? A recent survey from Mixbook had them name the best 3 in the state.

In descending order, ShmaltzBrewing Co. in Clifton Park was named third best.

The establishment earned high praise for offering a "relaxed" environment with a huge variety of craft beers to try that are both creative and flavorful.

Up next in 2nd place was Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown.

Respondents raved about the "beautiful views" and the "wide range of craft beers" on the menu, especially with the business' emphasis on Belgian-style ales.

The taproom was also described as "inviting" that makes having a drink with the boys or the family an elevated experience.

Oktoberfest 2015 - General Features Day 1 Philipp Guelland/Getty Images loading...

Taking the title of New York's best brewery was Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn.

Described as being "an iconic spot for craft beer lovers," the establishment offers a spacious taproom and is always generating a vivacious energy.

The report added, "It regularly hosts events, live music, and food trucks, adding extra fun to the experience."

While these three may be the top in our state's beer enthusiasts, we are always looking for more local suggestions on where the best beer in Central New York is.

Shout out your recommendations via the station app below.

