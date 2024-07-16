Before the Award in His Name, Ed Bradley Was A Real Inspiration to Do Better

Another Utica Boilermaker Road Race has passed, and this year seemed to be incredible because it was a return to pre-COVID numbers and enthusiasm. It's certainly the best Boilermaker since the pandemic, by far.

On Thursday night, people gathered at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica for the Wheel Chair Race and Media reception. Among its many traditions, the Edward Bradley Award stands out as a tribute to exceptional individuals who embody the race's values of dedication, perseverance, and community involvement. While I made it clear to many, I believed I wasn't worthy of the award, I was incredibly honored to be this year's recipient. It was also noted that this award is rightfully shared with every wheel chair racer in this year's Boilermaker who endures far more than I could ever imagine on a daily basis. Which brings me to the purpose of this story.

Who was Ed Bradley, and why is this award named after him?

Often times awards are named after important people and over the years, we forget about the person who inspired the award. I don't want to allow that to happen in this case. Ed Bradley was too much of an inspiration for this community to allow that to happen.

The Edward Bradley Award is named in honor of an amazing and inspirational local figure, and recognizes a participant or community member who exemplifies outstanding commitment to the sport and to the community. Edward Bradley, a long-time supporter and participant of the Boilermaker, was known for his unwavering dedication to promoting health, fitness, and the spirit of camaraderie that the race fosters. His legacy lives on through this prestigious accolade, which has become a hallmark of the event.

Bradley, who had wheeled in 15 Boilermaker races, died in 2012 after suffering a stroke just days before the 35th Boilermaker Road Race.

Former Boilermaker Exec. Director Tim Reed (who is my partner in the creation of our 501C3 Real Men Get Tested for Cancer organization) knew Ed Bradley as someone who was an incredible inspiration.

"He Just squeezed every single bit of drops out of this thing we call life," Reed said on Friday. "I would so look forward to seeing Ed and his family during the Expo. "He raced in 15 Boilermakers and you know, he wouldn't always win, although he did win the Niagara Marathon, I think in 2010, He was he was just a cheerleader. He was enthusiasm. I mean he had every reason to feel badly for himself, and yet he was always had a smile on his face."

Reed explained that Bradley was always thinking of others and lifting them up to a better place, especially when it came to wheelchair racers. "He always cheered on other racers in regards to it just was an incredible man and you know, when we sit and you know feel sorry for ourselves in oftentimes what I call first world problems, here was a guy who had every reason to feel badly and yet, he was just incredibly enthusiastic and positive."

Following his unexpected death in 2012, the Boilermaker community quickly realized what an amazing asset Bradley was for the community.

“Ed influenced more people in more ways than he knew,” Wheelchair Event Coordinator Gary Roback told the Observer Dispatch following his death. “He was inspirational to me for his willingness to give of himself.”

Marc DePerno, director of Sitrin’s STARS Sports Program, had known Bradley since he was involved in the facility’s wheelchair basketball program, according to the OD.

“He certainly had a love for life,” DePerno said in the OD article. “He helped set the stage for the (Boilermaker) wheelchair division and the overall development of adaptive sports. He had a drive for life and wanted people do great things regardless of their abilities, which is something we won’t forget. Ed was a great man. We’re going to miss him.”

Ed's dad, Dr. Edward Bradley presented the award on Thursday. Dr. Bradley referenced the importance of Real Men Get Tested for Cancer when he made the presentation. I appreciate that and I promise to continue to work for the betterment of the community, and to make sure going forward that people remember the name behind The Ed Bradley Award, and everything his son represented. If we all do that, this community will definitely be much better off as a result.

