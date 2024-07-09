Governor Hochul Signs Law Allowing Beer to Flow at Boilermaker Post-Race Party
Last year, lawmakers goofed up and accidentally repealed a law that permitted beer to be served for free at the Boilermaker Post-Race party.
While lawmakers had celebrated a new law that made it easier for residents to buy beer on Sunday, but they missed that it also revoked F.X. Matt Brewing Company's ability to give away free beer at the Saranac Post-Race Party.
State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon quickly introduced a new bill, S8884-A, to restore the brewery's privileges. The bill passed and awaited Governor Kathy Hochul's signature.
Boilermaker President Mark Donovan celebrated the bill's signing on Tuesday.
The Boilermaker is grateful for the work that Senator Griffo and Assemblywoman Buttenschon have done in introducing this bill and ushering it through the legislative process. We also very much appreciate Governor Hochul's prompt attention to getting it signed into law. Our 14,000 plus runners and countless members of our community are thankful that they will be able to fully enjoy the iconic Saranac Post Race Party on the second Sunday in July.
The tradition has officially been saved!
Who would have thought that a law that was designed to increase the hours for convenience stores to sell beer on Sundays would have such an unexpected consequence?
When the issue was first detected, Griffo said in a statement, "The post-race party – and a cold Utica Club or Saranac beverage – is tradition for many who run or attend this event."
The Boilermaker is set for this Sunday, July 14. The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands to the City of Utica - and the post-race party typically hosts roughly 40,000 runners.
Currently, the forecast from the NWS is calling for sunny skies and a high around 90 on Sunday - which is the perfect weather to enjoy nice, cold... and free... beer.
