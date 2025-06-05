The fate of Medicaid, SNAP, and other assistance programs remain unclear amid proposed federal cuts.

House Republicans passed President Donald Trump's $3.8 trillion "Big Beautiful Bill," a 1,000-page document that contains heavy spending cuts.

One proposal calls for hundreds of billions to be slashed from Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Combined, the cuts could reach up to $1 trillion.

This particular measure isn't responding well with Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins. Their reluctance is calling to question if the Big Beautiful Bill has enough support to pass the Senate.

While it is uncertain if the spending package will pass the Senate, Americans who rely on these assistance programs are nervous.

To bring some relief and comfort, Utica's Bargain Grocery is offering a special discount to those paying with SNAP and EBT cards.

For the month of June, shoppers using these forms of payment will be granted an additional 10% discount.

The decision is a "direct response" to cuts impacting food assistance programs. Bargain Grocery says these developments "have significantly impacted low-income families, seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities."

Manager Nick Etiniee explained, "Customers have been saying that they are preparing themselves to get less because of the cuts."

That is something Bargain Grocery Founder, Pastor Mike Servello, is not willing to accept.

He said in a statement:

Our mission from day one has been to make sure people—whether they receive SNAP or not—have access to affordable, quality food.

Bargain Grocery acknowledged the current economy has been challenging for food retailers to serve their customer base.

While some supermarkets have responded to inflation by raising prices and culling offerings, Bargain Grocery wants to serve as a safety net to Central New York's most vulnerable populations.

"We want people to have dignity in their food choices," Servello continued. "We’re not handing out pre-packed boxes. Here, customers can choose what they and their families want to eat."

The store cited a recent Cornell University study that found a $100 shopping cart at Bargain Grocery would cost an estimated $400 at other area stores.

The store adds "all customers - regardless of benefit status" are welcome to shop at their location, which is located at 1110 Lincoln Avenue in Utica.

The store has been serving the community for over 20 years. Last year, it was able to expand to a satellite location in Troy.

