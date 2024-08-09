Searching for a husband? You might find Mr. Right in New York...

A bizarre new study basically found out what every single lady is trying to find out for themselves.

This "study" looked into the states that have the highest percentage of unmarried male residents and, shockingly, it seems guys here in the Empire State either enjoy the bachelor life too much, they're a bunch of troglodytes, or the ratio to unmarried guys to single girls is really warped.

Whatever the cause may be, New York is literally the definition of "there's plenty of fish in the sea" or "Bachelor Heaven!" because family law attorneys Melone Hatley, P.C. crunched data from the U.S. Census to determine the states with the most eligible bachelors.

New Mexico claimed the #1 spot, with over half of their male population (55.7% to be exact) not having a ring on it. Of that number, 39.8% never took a trip down the aisle and 11.4% are divorced. The remaining 4-ish percent are single because they're widowed or are what Facebook used to call "it's complicated."

So where did New York wind up? Right in the top 10.

While the Empire State just missed out on making the top 5, it bowed at #6 with a shocking 52.8% of its male population that are currently wife-less.

It was found that New York actually had the second-highest percentage of men who have been never married, with 41.1% of its single population yet to say "I do."

Just Rhode Island had a higher share, at 41.2 percent.

The number of separated New York men peaked at 1.8% while 7.4% of the single population said they are divorced. The remaining 2.5% were widowed.

Unfortunately for all those ladies on the prowl, the study did not disclose exactly where these single guys are hiding. Perhaps in a month or two, another deep-pocketed firm will look into where in New York one can find the most bachelors.

On another note, it sure would be interesting to find out why so many New York dudes failed to jump the broom. Then again, they might be keeping that to themselves and staying quiet so they don't give JD Vance another demographic to harass.

