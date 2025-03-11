Those planning on visiting New York's most popular hiking spots are being warned about the increased danger of avalanches.

Although the area is finally enjoying spring-like temperatures, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says this could spell trouble for the hiking trails.

Officials say conditions at the Adirondacks and the Catskills could be hazardous to both hikers and snowmobilers. They say the sudden jump in temperatures is causing snow and ice to melt quickly, which could lead to possible avalanches.

The DEC notes that while "people are unlikely to become victims of avalanches," the fluctuating temperatures could cause the snowpack to slide in the backcountry.

March is one of the most avalanche-prone months in New York, the DEC said, because one of the main triggers of avalanche danger happens during "periods of thaw." March apparently is the second-most avalanche prone month behind February.

"Snow that has become wet from thaw or rain can be dangerous," the DEC advised. Some signs that show unstable snow cover include cracks, collapses, or hollow sounds in the snowpack. Fresh avalanches are also a clear danger signal.

Hikers are urged to know avalanche safety before hitting the hiking trails and to have an escape plan should the unfortunate happen.

The DEC also notes trail conditions on both the Catskills and Adirondacks could be difficult and possibly dangerous to those not wearing the proper traction devices. Officials strongly advise using ice cleats like crampons when attempting to climb summits and icy portions of trails.

Snowshoes are also advised when hiking on trails covered in snow.

Snowmobilers are also urged to exercise caution on the trails. The DEC warns extreme melting may lead to swollen rivers and streams that could create hazardous flooding conditions.

Ice jams are also a possible flooding hazard that could cause excess water to spill onto trails and roads.

The DEC is also urging all snowmobilers to exercise extreme caution when crossing waterways, lakes, and ponds."The thaw-freeze cycle is creating ice berms or pressure ridges on lakes and ponds," the DEC noted.

Overall, officials say those planning on hitting the trails in the Adirondacks or Catskills should plan ahead and make sure they Hike Smart.

This includes monitoring the weather, avoiding trails that have stream crossings, having an extra set of dry clothing to change into should one get soaked, having a pack of emergency supplies, and travel with at least one other person.

The DEC also urges people to stay off the trails during periods of significant rain, avoid flooded or muddy trails, and to stick to low-elevation hiking trails until the weather stabilizes.

