A note regarding a permanent traffic pattern change in downtown Utica.

Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, is now a one-way street, effective today, according to officials with the New York State Department of Transportation.

Whitesboro Street and Auditorium Drive, via Google Maps

(The Google image above shows a vehicle turning southbound onto Auditorium Drive, which will be prohibited as of November 22, 2022)

Going forward, traffic will only be permitted northbound on Auditorium Drive, between Whitesboro Street and State Route 5S.

Motorists looking to travel southbound should follow detour signage that will reconnect you to State Route 5S.

