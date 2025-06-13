Audio – Rep. John Mannion Defends Dust-Up with Rep. Lawler

Just hours after making headlines over a nationally televised (audio) confrontation with a fellow New York House member, Congressman John Mannion (NY-22 D) is defending his actions as "standing up against President Trump's move towards authoritarianism."

Mannion, speaking on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning program Friday morning, made it clear that he makes no apologies for the "dust-up" with his fellow Hudson Valley, NY Congressman, Mike Lawler (NY-17 R).

"I'd rather not be in the news. What we need in this country and have had for a very long time in this country is Congressional oversight and when the President and his administration exceeds his executive powers, then members of both parties need to stand up and voice their displeasure with that," said Mannion. Mannion said the fact that California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was taken down to the ground, in his own office building, and was "zip tied" when he went to question the head of Homeland Security, infuriated him to the point where he had to ask Lawler to stand up. "People are terrified," Mannion said. The Congressman says he confronted his fellow NY House member because he said everyone in Congress, no matter their party, should be speaking out against this move by President Trump towards authoritarianism.

On Thursday, Mannion was caught on C-SPAN audio (video was not captured) yelling at Lawler and telling him to stand up against what's happening, referencing the fact that Sen. Padilla was taken down and zip tied after disrupting a Homeland Security Press Conference in California.

"Fucking stop it, Lawler! This is fucking madness, man! We've had enough! Fucking get over there and get some fucking balls! Tell them! Tell them!" Rep. Lawler can be heard on the CSPAN audio asking Mannion, "Who are you?" "You know who I am! I'm a New Yorker, just like you,” Mannion said. "The country is falling apart," he said.

Reports say that Mannion was ushered away and out of the chambers, however, his staff said he was not removed from the floor.

Representative Lawler, a New York moderate Republican from Rockland County responded on X, later in the day.

@lawler4ny:

John Mannion was entirely unhinged and unprofessional. That was a shameful display that exposed his complete lack of temperament. No wonder numerous staffers have previously alleged a toxic work environment. He should go seek help for anger management — and fuck off.

Listen to the interview in its entirety on the Keeler in the Morning YouTube Channel.

