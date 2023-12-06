Longtime Oneida County Assistant District Attorney and current County Court Law Clerk Mike Nolan announced on Tuesday his candidacy for Oneida County Court Judge.

Nolan joined friends and family at Cavallo's in New Hartford to make the mid-day announcement.

“Today I’m announcing my campaign for County Court Judge in next year’s election to bring my many years of experience working the District Attorney’s Office and County Courtroom to serve the people of our community,” said Nolan. “As your next County Judge, I will strive every day to ensure that every person who enters the courtroom is treated fairly and impartially in the eyes of the law.”

Nolan is currently serving as Judge Michael Dwyer's Law Clerk. Judge Dwyer will retire at the end of next year. Nolan has also spent 16 years as an Assistant District Attorney in the county.

Nolan began his career at the D.A.’s Office fresh out of law school and steadily worked his way up to serving as Bureau Chief of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination/Community Outreach Program.

During his tenure as a prosecutor, Nolan handled thousands of cases, ranging from drug-related offenses to some of the most severe crimes affecting our community. He prosecuted 16 felony cases to trial, securing convictions for murder, attempted murder, robbery and illegal gun possession.

Mike Nolan, running for Oneida County Judge. (Photo provided by campaign)

