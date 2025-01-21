Assemblyman Smullen: Gov’s Budget Will Push NYS Closer to Fiscal Cliff

Governor Kathy Hochul's budget is out as of Tuesday and Republican State Assemblyman Robert Smullen (R,C-Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks) is predicting if the budget is realized, it will move the state closer to a fiscal cliff.

“Gov. Hochul’s 2026 Executive Budget proposal is $19 billion, or 8.3%, larger than last year’s proposal. In fact, this year’s proposal is $252 billion—more than a quarter of a trillion dollars—a record-high budget that not only fails to address the needs of Upstate New Yorkers but also lacks the fiscal austerity our state should be aiming for. We must put a stop to this irresponsible and out-of-control spending to keep our state from going over the edge of a steep fiscal cliff from which there is no return.”

On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Hochul unveiled her $252 billion budget proposal, marking an 8.3% increase from the previous year.

Hochul claims the budget aims to address key areas such as public safety, education, and economic relief for residents.

Public Safety and Mental Health Initiatives

The budget allocates $347 million to programs designed to prevent and reduce gun violence, alongside $290 million to enhance the criminal justice system's effectiveness. An additional $120 million is designated for victim assistance funding. Recognizing the importance of mental health, Governor Hochul proposes increasing state investment from $3.3 billion in 2022 to $4.8 billion, a 45% rise, to transform the mental health continuum of care.

Economic Relief Measures

To combat inflation and support families, the budget introduces a $3 billion Inflation Refund, providing direct payments to approximately 8.6 million taxpayers. Joint filers earning up to $300,000 will receive $500, while single filers making up to $150,000 will get $300. Additionally, the Child Tax Credit is expanded, offering up to $1,000 annually per child under four and up to $500 per child aged four to 16.

Education Funding

Education sees a historic investment of $35.3 billion in total school aid, marking an increase of $825 million (2.4%) from the previous fiscal year. This funding aims to ensure every school district utilizes instructional best practices grounded in the Science of Reading.

Fiscal Responsibility and Future Outlook

Despite the increased spending, Governor Hochul emphasizes fiscal discipline, noting that the state's reserves currently sit at just over 15% of operating costs. The budget maintains a bond rating of AA+, reducing borrowing costs. However, critics express concerns about the state's long-term financial stability, particularly due to heightened spending on Medicaid and school aid.

The proposal now awaits legislative approval, with a deadline of April 1 to finalize the budget. As discussions progress, stakeholders will assess the balance between ambitious investments and fiscal prudence to ensure New York's sustainable growth.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen represents the 118th Assembly District, which includes Hamilton County and parts of Montgomery, Fulton, Herkimer and Oneida counties.

