As World Health Warns of MPOX, Cases Hit Home in Upstate NY

Oneida County has two reported cases of Monkey Pox, according to the New York State Department of Health. Recently, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency due to a breakout in Africa, and now we're seeing cases of the deadly disease here in Upstate New York.

Oneida County has two cases, Otsego County 1, and Onondaga County has reported 9 cases. The data is posted on the NYSDOH MPOX data map.

According to the Department of Health-

Mpox (monkeypox) is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

Anyone can get mpox. It spreads from contact with infected:

•persons, through touch, kissing, or sex

•animals, when hunting, skinning, or cooking them

•materials, such as contaminated sheets, clothes or needles

•pregnant persons, who may pass the virus on to their unborn baby.

If you have mpox:

•Tell anyone you have been close to recently

•Stay at home until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms

•Cover lesions and wear a well-fitting mask when around other people

•Avoid physical contact.

There has been some 456 cases of Monkey Pox reported in New York State in 2024, but only one in the last 7 days.

How is Monkey Pox Transmitted?

According to the DOH,

Person-to-person transmission of mpox can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals; this includes contact which is

•face-to-face (talking or breathing)

•skin-to-skin (touching or vaginal/anal sex)

•mouth-to-mouth (kissing)

•mouth-to-skin contact (oral sex or kissing the skin)

•respiratory droplets or short-range aerosols from prolonged close contact

The virus then enters the body through broken skin, mucosal surfaces (e g oral, pharyngeal, ocular, genital, anorectal), or via the respiratory tract. Mpox can spread to other members of the household and to sex partners. People with multiple sexual partners are at higher risk.

Animal to human transmission of mpox occurs from infected animals to humans from bites or scratches, or during activities such as hunting, skinning, trapping, cooking, playing with carcasses, or eating animals. The extent of viral circulation in animal populations is not entirely known and further studies are underway.

People can contract mpox from contaminated objects such as clothing or linens, through sharps injuries in health care, or in community setting such as tattoo parlours.

Signs and symptoms

Mpox causes signs and symptoms which usually begin within a week but can start 1–21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically last 2–4 weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.

Common symptoms of mpox are:

•rash

•fever

•sore throat

•headache

•muscle aches

•back pain

•low energy

•swollen lymph nodes.

For some people, the first symptom of mpox is a rash, while others may have different symptoms first.

The rash begins as a flat sore which develops into a blister filled with liquid and may be itchy or painful. As the rash heals, the lesions dry up, crust over and fall off.

Some people may have one or a few skin lesions and others have hundreds or more. These can appear anywhere on the body such as the:

•palms of hands and soles of feet

•face, mouth and throat

•groin and genital areas

•anus.

Some people also have painful swelling of their rectum or pain and difficulty when peeing.

