It's taken nearly three months, but a 19-year-old woman from the Capital District has been arrested in connection with an audacious theft of several thousand dollars in fragrances.

It happened in late March at the Ulta Beauty Store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

Police say the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center reviewed video evidence from the incident, which included footage of the group boldly walking out of the store after loading several bags with perfumes.

One of the suspects was identified as Desiree Fowler of Albany, police said.

Cops say Fowler was sought on larceny charges by several police agencies, including Albany police, who located and arrested her on a separate charge on June 20. After being arraigned on charges in the Capital District, Fowler was transported to New Hartford where she faces a charge of grand larceny, a class D felony under state law.

Authorities say the March 29, 2023 incident resulted in $18,000 worth of fragrances being lifted of the Ulta Beauty shelves in New Hartford.

In announced the arrest, NHPD said two other suspects in the case are expected to be charged at a later date.

Footage released by police in the days following the theft seemed to show a total of four suspects hustling out of the store with duffle bags stuffed with perfumes and sprays.

Police say after Fowler was arraigned on the charges in New Hartford she was released on her own recognizance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

