Armed Standoff with Troopers Causes Early Morning Thruway Delays

There were early morning delays on the New York State Thruway on Thursday morning after Troopers were drawn into an armed stand off with a person in a disabled vehicle.

Troopers say, on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at approximately 2:45 a.m., New York State Troopers from Troop T (Thruway) responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in the vicinity of Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 358, in the town of Pittsford, Monroe County, near Rochester.

When Troopers arrived in the area, they located a 2019 Ford Mustang off the roadway in the eastbound lane, matching the vehicle description that had been called into 911. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Anthony J. Caceres, of Rochester, NY, refused to open the window or provide identification and became verbally combative with Troopers.

When Troopers re-approached the vehicle in an attempt to reengage Caceres, he again refused to cooperate. As a Trooper neared the driver's side window, he observed what appeared to be the barrel of a firearm pressed against the glass and pointed in his direction.

Troopers immediately took cover behind a marked patrol vehicle and requested additional units respond to the scene. After a brief standoff, Caceres was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Caceres was transported to State Police barracks in Rochester for processing and he was charged with the following:

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree(Class D Felony)

•Menacing a Police Officer or Peace Officer(Class D Felony)

•Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

The investigation remains ongoing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

