Things aren't looking great for Applebee's and fans are worried this latest news means more closures are on the horizon.

There are 94 Applebee's remaining in New York, which is the second most in the entire country.

New Sodium Warning Rule On Chain Restaurant Menus Takes Effect In NYC Andrew Burton/Getty Images loading...

In Central New York, only a handful of locations are left with its last restaurants remaining in Rome, Utica, New Hartford, Herkimer, Oneonta, Dewitt, Liverpool, Cortland, and Syracuse.

The chain has been grappling with financial struggles for a few years, but the issues became more pronounced after the pandemic. To keep afloat, the chain said it expected to close up to 35 locations in 2024.

Despite this, Applebee's continues to flounder. The business reported a disappointing second quarter, per Nation's Restaurant News, which spells out that customers continue to cut spending on dining out in favor of cooking at home.

Dine Brands CEO John Peyton said in an earnings call, "The first four months [of the year] were encouraging, but there was a change and softness in the last three months that was somewhat unexpected for us."

Q2 sales shrunk by 1.8%, which came after the brand hyper-focused on value items on the menu such as the Dollarita or all-you-can-eat boneless wings. "We’re beginning to shift that pendulum more toward driving value to drive traffic," said Peyton.

The CEO added the chain will continue to take a "modest and conservative approach" to raising menu prices. So far, customers are paying roughly 2.6% more than last year.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Brings Communities Together On Veterans Day By Serving Free Meals To Military Heroes Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

Dine Brands, which owns Applebee's and IHOP confirmed the opening a mixture of 16 new restaurants of the two brands, while closing 25.

At this point, it seems Applebee's is maintaining the current number of restaurants and is willing to pursue the theory that putting more affordable items on the menu is the answer to their problems.

It's been a rough year for numerous businesses, both local and national. The pandemic and ongoing inflation issues are putting too much of a strain on Americans' wallets. Applebee's is by far not the only company grappling with consumer pullback and store closures.

Below are just some examples of the major closures to happen this year.

Read More: Stop and Shop to Close about a Dozen of Its 100 NY Locations

When it comes to retail, it's believed these 9 chains will bite the dust sometime this year.

Central New York has also dealt with some tough losses. Just this summer alone, the Mohawk Valley said goodbye to Retro Fitness in Yorkville, Wheelock Rides out of Syracuse, the family-owned business Mazzullo and Sons Carpet & Flooring in Oneida, and the BNY Mellon in Oriskany Business Park.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Brings Communities Together On Veterans Day By Serving Free Meals To Military Heroes Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

Central New Yorkers are hoping Applebee's can turn itself around so they can continue noshing on the chain's famous spinach artichoke dip, honey chicken tenders, triple chocolate meltdowns and more on the cheap.

The restaurant's chain CEO hopes very much the same, by vowing, "We’re not losing sight of our North Star, which is having brands where guests come for value. In tough times, they’ll continue to look for us for value. We will not stray from that."

Get our free mobile app

Mid-August Means There Are A Lot More County Fairs To Enjoy! Here's A List! Summer means county fair season in Upstate New York. And it is a long season. It usually starts popping right after July 4th and goes past Labor Day. So as we approach mid-August and if you still haven't hit up a county fair, do not despair. This is a gallery of more than a dozen upcoming county fairs (and other fairs) that you can enjoy all over the Upstate New York region! Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio

Peaches, Strawberries, and Other Fruits Are waiting For You All Over Upstate NY! Growing season has descended upon Upstate New York. The farms and orchards are alive with fresh fruits and vegetables, some of the best you will ever have! Here is a scattering of places to get some great fruits, including peaches and strawberries. We highlight these two varieties because, well, who doesn't like peaches or strawberries? This list features U-pick-em places as well as places where the picking has been done for you already. What is coming up? Well, in future galleries we will follow the harvest calendar and feature other berries and fruits and where you can pick or pack them. All of this will lead up to our most popular season (for this site) of them all....pumpkin time. So stay with us! Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio