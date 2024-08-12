More tornadoes touched down in New York, making them the 27th and 28th so far this year.



The severe storms that blew over New York late Sunday brought heavy rain, hail, and in some places, a tornado. The National Weather Service is trying to figure out just how many touched down last weekend.

It has already been a record year for tornadoes in the Empire State, with the NWS confirming 26 twisters so far this year. The original record was set 32 years ago, when the state experienced 25 confirmed tornado touchdowns in 1992.

Last month set a record of its own, with the state confirming 20 tornadoes touching down around the Empire State in July.

August appears to be upholding the extreme weather tradition. Aside from the record-breaking twister in Buffalo early last week, August 5, residents in lower Madison County believed they were also struck by severe weather on the same day.

While the NWS said what happened there wasn't a tornado, several people snapped photos of strange cloud formations and the extreme damage the possible microburst left behind.

New York is back on the tornado train with the NWS saying a tornado struck the town of Fowler around 2:15 Sunday afternoon, August 11. Fowler is located in St. Lawrence County and has a population of roughly 2,200 people.

The service says all signs point to tornado #27 after collecting strong evidence, including radar, of tornadic activity around the area of Country Club Road.

The service obtained numerous videos and photos of the possible twister, and is also surveying the extensive damage done to a wooded area in town. Fortunately, no one was harmed,

At this time, an official rating has not been assigned as the service, so exact wind speeds are unknown at this time.

Much like the tornado that struck Buffalo, residents of Fowler were caught off guard by the extreme weather as a tornado warning was issued ahead of time. Residents also said they did not receive a severe thunderstorm warning, as reported by WWNY.

Unlike Fowler, a tornado warning was issued in the towns of Norway and Ohio in Herkimer County. Radar images seemingly confirmed a tornado there, but evidence is still being collected to determine if a 28th tornado - possibly the second of the day - hit the area.

The latest tornado comes on the heels of the remnants of Debby unleashing a tornado in Ulster County. The severe weather knocked down trees and utility lines, causing tens of thousands to lose power across the region.

The National Weather Service said an EF-zero tornado touched down in New Paltz, where it uprooted a few trees as it crossed the New York State Thruway near Exit 18.

The story will be updated with the NWS' rating of the Fowler tornado and should the service confirm another tornado in Herkimer County.

