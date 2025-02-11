A multi-snowmobile crash on Fourth Lake has claimed the life of a young Upstate New York man.

New York State Police in Troop D say the tragic incident happened early Sunday morning. Major Robert Simpson said troopers were called shortly before 3am to Fourth Lake in the Town of Webb.

Multiple units from Remsen arrived on the scene and found 22-year-old Spencer Schmidt of Batavia deceased.

Schmidt had been riding with four other companions at the time of his death, police said. Three of his friends were also involved in the accident, 26-year-old Cole Phelps, 26-year-old Carl Stevens, and 26-year-old Joshua Boyle.

The only person to avoid the accident as 26-year-old Zachary Dusky, and his snowmobile didn't sustain any damage.

Police launched an investigation and determined the cause of Schmidt's death to be an abandoned snowmobile that had ben left on the lake. Police identified the owner of the disabled vehicle to 37-year-old Eric Butler.

New York State Police ruled Schmidt and his friends collided with the abandoned snowmobile and one another.

Police evaluated everyone on scene and ruled drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident. Due to this, the accident was ruled to be "a tragic accident."

The snowmobiles involved in the accident were taken to State Police barracks in Carthage for investigation by both the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Investigation Unit.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.

This is the second snowmobile fatality in recent weeks. The first happened in the town of Camden, when 24-year-old Dylan Dailey of Kunkletown, PA, lost control of his vehicle and crashed along the C4 trail.

Dailey died at the scene.

Authorities urge all snowmobilers to exercise caution when riding, which includes obeying all posted speed limits and not driving distracted. Authorities also stress the importance of always riding with others.

