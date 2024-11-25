The grim reaper of retail could be coming for a popular grocery store chain here in Central New York.

It's been a year where it seems New York saw way more business closures than opening.

So far this year, the area's said goodbye to Big Lots, LL Flooring, TGI Fridays, and many other national chains.

With 2024 coming to a close, economists are now projecting the heavy losses will continue into the coming year.

grocery-shopping Getty Images loading...

One industry that appears to be in the most trouble are supermarkets.

Read More: Grocery Chain with 57 Locations in NY Could Close in 2025

Food prices skyrocketed over the past few years due to inflation and supply chain issues, causing shoppers to switch up their spending habits.

Many stopped getting their groceries at "traditional" chains, including myself. Most of my groceries are bought at Walmart, Aldi, or Dollar General.

Rarely do I step foot into a Hannaford or Price Chopper because their prices are so disparate from the "discount" chains.

Interestingly, a report by MSN says one supermarket designed for budget-conscious shoppers is at a very high risk of going out of business in 2025.

2017.04.20-SAVE-A-LOT-F loading...

Save A Lot, which has a stores in Rome, Syracuse, and Fort Plain, had taken pride in its fair prices and business model - but both stopped working for the chain during the pandemic.

In recent years, the chain shuttered "underperforming" locations that included stores in New Hartford, Herkimer, and Utica.

The business even transitioned into a wholesale business model to stay afloat, but these moves haven't been enough. MSN said it is the 2nd most likely grocery chain to go under next year.

The main reason was "declining customer loyalty," which means their prices may no longer be as attractive to regular shoppers.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

However, now that Save A Lot transitioned to having every store independently owned and operated, it's no longer possible for all stores to abruptly go under at once.

There is a Save A Lot in Rome that still has a loyal customer base. As long as people continue to shop there, it might be able to survive this challenging economy.

Other chains in danger of going belly up in 2025 include ShopRite, Giant Eagle, Winn-Dixie, and Smart & Final.

Interestingly, Stop & Shop isn't on the list and it may be due to the aggressive store closures the chain conducted earlier this year.

Here's hoping New York sees its economy turn around and welcomes more businesses into the area next year.

