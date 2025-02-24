Another Marcy CO Charged with Murder in Death of Inmate Brooks

A sixth Marcy corrections officer has been charged with murder in the beating death of inmate Robert Brooks back on December 9, 2024. That brings the total of employees at Marcy charged in the incident to ten.

The officer, 33-year-old Nicholas Kieffer surrendered to Oneida County authorities on Monday and was charged with second degree murder, second-degree gang assault and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. Kieffer pleaded not-guilty in front of Judge Robert Bauer.

Last week, eight other people were charged in the beating death of Brooks after he was brought into Marcy in the evening hours - five of whom now face murder charges. Officials say three other prison employees could still face charges and three of those charged previously have reached plea deals with prosecutors.

Body cam videos obtained by investigators with the NYS Corrections Department show corrections employees kicking and punching Brooks in the face, stomach and groin during three different beatings that occurred inside the prison infirmary. Brooks was later taken to Wynn Hospital in Utica where he later died. The body cameras on the COs had not been activated, but passive recordings are made in the background without audio. Investigators reached out to the manufacturer of the body cams in order to obtain the video footage.

On Friday, Murder charges were levied against the following Central New York Corrections Officers:

David Kingsley- Murder Second, Manslaughter

Anthony Farina- Murder Second, Manslaughter

Nicholas Anzalone - Murder Second, Manslaughter, Offering a False Instrument

Christopher Walrath- Murder Second, Manslaughter

Unidentified person-Murder Second, Manslaughter, Offering a False Instrument

Matthew Galliher-Murder Second, Manslaughter , Gang Assault

These six defendants were also charged with Manslaughter, and Galliher was charged with Gang Assault. Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Manslaughter in the Second Degree charges were made against Sgt. Michael Mashaw, CO Michael Fisher, and CO David Walters. Nicolas Gentile was charged with Tampering with Evidence. Each of these defendants also pleaded not guilty. Court proceedings have been adjourned until March 31st.

