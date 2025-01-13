The grim reaper of retail is starting off 2025 with a bang.

It's barely the third week of the New Year and yet New York has suddenly said goodbye to multiple establishments.

The first business to close its doors in 2025 was Smoking Guns Saloon in New Hartford, which had just opened last year.

The next day, The Inn Between in Camillus announced it was closing after spending the last 52 years as one of Central New York's top restaurants.

Then the national chain closures began, starting fresh with Joann Fabrics announcing the sudden closure of one of its New York locations. Then Macy's confirmed it was closing 9 of its New York stores literally the next day.

The next week, GameStop announced it was closing about 30 locations in the Empire State.

The retail reaper is now coming for another popular department store chain that hasn't had the best run over the past few years. The company has dealt with leadership changes, anemic earnings reports, and a slow post-pandemic recovery.

Kohl's, which has 50 locations in New York, has been fighting to avoid bankruptcy and has resorted to store closures to remain afloat.

The mega chain announced it will shutter 27 "underperforming" locations across 14 states, with the majority being in California.

While this amounts to just 13% of their 1,150 stores nationwide, we have seen this exact story before and can't help but suspect it'll end the very same way.

Here's all the stores slated for closure by April 2025.

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Parkway

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Drive

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Drive

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Road

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Road

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Road

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Drive

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Road

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Road

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Road

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Road

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W

Virginia

Herndon - 2100 Centreville Road

Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plaza

The good news is that none of the closures impact New York, but some of the affected stores are dangerously close to our borders.

Central New York has Kohl's locations in New Hartford, Fayetteville, Ithaca, and Liverpool.

When speaking about the slated Kohl's closures, outgoing CEO Tom Kingsbury said, "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

All affected employees have been notified and offered "competitive" severance packages. Kingsbury will leave the company on January 15.

While sad to see Kohl's limping into 2025, let's take a moment to remember all the businesses CNY said goodbye to last year.

