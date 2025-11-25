Animal Cruelty Case in Rome, Animal Control Seeking Donations

Police in Rome removed puppies and adult dogs from an East Dominick Street home on Saturday and now Rome Animal Control is seeking puppy food donations, according to Rome City Police.

According to Rome Police, on November 22, 2025, at approximately 1:15pm, Officers from the Rome Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a report of animal neglect at 7095 East Dominick Street, Shady Grove Trailer Park, lot 5.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult dogs, and four puppies that were malnourished and in need of care. The dogs were turned over to the City of Rome Animal Control for further treatment and recovery.

Police say, the owners, 42-year-old Jennifer D. Voci and 50-year-old Robert P. Ridley, were taken into custody for violation of Agriculture and Market Law 353 Failure to provide sustenance, a class A Misdemeanor. Both owners were transported to the Rome Police Department, processed, and given an appearance ticket to appear in Rome City Court on a later date.

The City of Rome Animal Control Center is seeking donations for dry puppy dog food to assist the new puppies in their recovery. Please contact the Animal Control office at 315-337-6260 for any donations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Rome City Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]