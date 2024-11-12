A new animal ban could be heading to New York State in 2025.

There are several laws about the animals state residents can and cannot legally own without proper documentation or permission.

Currently, residents cannot keep coyotes, foxes, primates, hybrid cats, raccoons, bears, skunks, and other wild or exotic animals as pets.

There are also certain reptiles and snakes that residents can't have, especially when it comes to creatures capable of producing venom.

It also goes without saying that it's outright illegal for residents to own an endangered species.

Lemur Exhibit at San Francisco Zoo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

These kinds of laws were shoved into the limelight after a squirrel named Peanut was seized from his home in Pine City, NY. The story sparked international outrage and threats of violence.

Read More: Multiple Bomb Threats Made to NY Agencies over Euthanized Squirrel

Now, it seems our lawmakers are ready to pass even more restrictions on animals that are growing in popularity across the nation.

Massachusetts recently joined a collective of roughly 10 states that outlawed traveling acts like circuses from using certain animals.

China's Siberian Tiger Farm Kevin Frayer/Getty Images loading...

The law, which goes in effect on January 1 of next year, will make it illegal for elephants, lions, giraffes, and primates to be used for entertainment at circuses, carnivals, and fairs.

The only exceptions will be provided for zoos and for filming purposes.

NY State Lawmakers Pushing for Similar Law

Multiple lawmakers co-signed Bill A4005A and introduced it in February 2023. Here's where it currently stands.

The legislation, which "Prohibits the participation of certain animals in traveling animal acts" was last active when referred to committee rules in May 28 of this year.

The law cited concerns of animal welfare, especially those made to perform for "on the road" traveling acts following studies of abuse, neglect, and other terrible living conditions.

New York's proposed law was as follows:

Prohibits the participation of certain animals in traveling animal acts; prohibits the department of environmental conservation from issuing permits or licenses allowing participation of certain animals in traveling animal acts; excludes certain permanent performing institutions; imposes a civil penalty not to exceed $1000 for a violation.

The animal welfare legislation passed the Environmental Conservation and Codes committees, but got trapped in limbo in committee Rules; halting all progress.

Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Presents Bellobration Scott Wintrow/Getty Images loading...

The NY Assembly website notes, "There are no votes for this bill in this legislative session" - so it is likely dead for now.

Had it passed and made it to a full vote, the law would have taken effect on December 31 of this year.

This type law has been up for debate since at least 2017 - around the same time the state banned using elephants as entertainment via the Elephant Protection Act.

The expanded legislation to include even more animals underwent a huge push in 2023.

It is unknown if lawmakers will again try to adopt the bill in the next legislative session. Considering our immediate neighbors Massachusetts and New Jersey have such laws in the books, chances of it making it through have increased.

What do you think? Should New York crack down on using animals for entertainment purposes? Let us know using the station app below.

Get our free mobile app

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election Below is how each county in New York State voted in the 2024 Presidential election, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage Check out 17 new balloons, ballonicles, and floats featured in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams