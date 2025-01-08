New York State Police have revealed why local prisons went on lockdown on Tuesday, January 7.

Multiple active shooter reports erupted across Central New York, sparking panicked calls to police, media, and community leaders.

The Department of Corrections headquarters in Albany said an unknown man called them early Tuesday morning, around 6:45am, and threatened to shoot staff members outside Midstate Correctional Facility in Marcy.

Courtesy Google Maps Courtesy Google Maps loading...

The facility went into immediate lockdown and multiple State Police agencies descended upon the area.

Responding units included the Special Operations Response Team, the K-9 Unit, and the UAS Drone Unit to search the area.

Police gave the all clear after roughly four hours after no threat was located. A separate investigation was launched into the threatening call and police determined it originated from the State of California.

Police determined the caller was "upset" over the death of inmate Robert Brooks, who was fatally beaten last month and the violent incident was caught on body camera.

Read More: FBI and DOJ Investigating Fatal Beating of CNY Inmate

Police say the threats are not credible and have closed the investigation. At this time, the correctional facilities are back open and deemed safe.

It is unknown if the caller will be charged with any crime.

Around that same time of the lockdowns, another active shooter alert impacted the Village of Herkimer, where reports claimed someone was firing shots inside the local Walmart.

Herkimer Police Department Chief Michael Jory said those threats were either misinformation or a swatting hoax.



Chief Jory implored the public to think twice before sharing concerning reports of violence, as they may be designed to spread hysteria and confusion.

Townsquare Media commends the quick response of our local law enforcement officers and for keeping the public informed of the tense matter.

Get our free mobile app

10 Items That Are Illegal To Put In A Recycling Bin in New York State There are many items that we are used to throwing in the recycling bin. But there are others that you may not know of that should never go into the recycling bin. Not only are they harmful to the environment, they are illegal in New York State to dispose of in the recycling bin. Gallery Credit: Canva

Businesses We Lost In 2024 Gallery Credit: Google Maps Street View