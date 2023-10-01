Amber Alert Posted Sunday, Oct. 1 – 9 YR Old Abducted

◦ Missing Since. Sep 30, 2023

◦ Missing From Gansevoort, NY

◦ Age Now. 9

◦ Sex. Female

◦ Race White

◦ Hair Color. Blonde

◦ Height. 5'1"

◦ Weight. 90 lbs

◦ Description Last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet

UPDATE AMBER ALERT: The New York State Police has activated the New York State AMBER Alert and is investigating a child abduction that occurred near Moreau Lake State Park, Loop A, Site 18, in Gansevoort, NY at about 6:45 PM on 9/30/2023. The CHILD, Charlotte E. Sena is a White female, approximately 9 years 1 month old with long, blonde hair. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds. Charlotte was last seen wearing Orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black crocs, gray bike helmet. The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.