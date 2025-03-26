Will Spring Allergies Be Better or Worse This Year in New York?

Spring is officially here, and so are the seasonal allergies.

Plants and trees nationwide are about to start releasing pollen, which will cause millions of Americans to start reaching for the Flonase or Claritin.

It's estimated over 80 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies, and many of them say they grow worse with each passing year.

Pollen Counts High in New York City Chris Hondros/Getty Images loading...

Some people who have never had allergies before have reported suddenly developing them, a claim that several health reports have confirmed.

With pollen season starting earlier and lasting later in the year, a growing number of people are relying more on antihistamines and allergy-fighting medicines. That increased demand, unfortunately, is causing sticker shock at the pharmacies.

There is a sliver of good news for those living in certain parts of the country. This year's allergy season will be much more tolerable.

The report from The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual report of what seasonal allergies will be like for the year. It also included which cities will have the worst and least amount of problems.

What New York's Allergy Season Will Look Like in 2025

The annual report predicted which cities will have the highest pollen counts this spring and summer. The report includes Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Albany, Poughkeepsie, and New York City.

Pollen Counts High in New York City Chris Hondros/Getty Images loading...

This year, New York State appears it won't be one of the hardest hit when it comes to seasonal allergies.

Buffalo, Syracuse, and Poughkeepsie are looking at "average" seasons this year while Rochester, New York City, and Albany will have a "better than average" allergy season.

This trend is seen throughout the Northeast and northern parts of the country. The reason why that is may be due to the 2024 drought that took out weed and tree pollen levels.

Overall, the city that will have the least challenging allergy season is Boston.

Where Will Seasonal Allergies Be Worst in the United States?

If you plan on visiting the South this spring or summer, be aware that allergies there will be challenging. Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are the states that will have it the worst.

Allergy, Clod, Flu - Blowing nose conradcress loading...

California will also struggle this year, with the report citing increased wet weather that will cause weed and grass pollen counts to spike.

If you plan on vacationing in these areas this year, be sure to bring your allergy medicine - you will most definitely need it.

