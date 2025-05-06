Alleged “Amazon Stabber” Arrested After Multiple Stabbings

The chaos began with an early morning stabbing during a shift on Sunday at the Amazon warehouse facility in Frankfort, and it ended with multiple stabbings on the streets of Utica later on in the day. Details are sketchy regarding the multiple assaults at this point of the investigation and police say they currently have not been able to establish a motive even after capturing the suspect.

On Sunday, May 4th, 2025, Frankfort Police were dispatched to the Amazon warehouse, located at 120 Benson Place in the Village of Frankfort, for a stabbing investigation. According to Frankfort PD, an employee of the Amazon warehouse stabbed another employee in the face, and then fled the scene. The injured employee was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica for treatment of non-life threatening stab wounds.

Later in the day at approximately 4:55 p.m, Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of Bleecker Street after reports of a stabbing incident. Upon arrival, police learned that an unknown male dressed in a dark sweat suit had arrived at a convenience store located there and attempted to make a large purchase which was declined on his credit card. The male then made a smaller purchase and began to argue with the store clerk over the transactions. Police say, while this was occurring, the male brandished a knife and stabbed the clerk in the face, causing a large laceration, police say. The suspect then exited the store and approached a pedestrian on the sidewalk. According to Utica Police, the suspect stabbed the pedestrian in the chest without provocation, and then fled the scene on foot.

As investigators were speaking with victims at the Wynn Hospital, another call was received for a similarly described male threatening patrons with a knife in the North Utica Plaza. The male then fled the area on foot once again and police were unable to locate the suspect.

On Monday, May 5, Utica and Frankfort Police began receiving information regarding the potential suspect’s identity and members of the NY/NJ Marshall’s Regional Task Force conducted surveillance of his residence. Upon exiting the home, he was immediately taken into custody and brought to the Utica Police Department.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Daniel Namutereza of Utica, and charged him with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Additional charges are likely as more information surfaces, police say.

The investigation and apprehension of Namutereza was a joint effort between the Frankfort Town Police, Utica Police, Amazon Security and Loss Prevention, and the NY/NJ Marshall’s Regional Task Force.

The suspect is currently being held in the Oneida County Correctional facility based on the arrest made by the Utica Police Department. Charges from the Amazon incident will be filed within the upcoming days and a further update will be provided by Frankfort Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica of Utica Police Department and the Town of Frankfort Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

