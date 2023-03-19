The Utica Fire Department is urging drivers to take care on the roads Sunday afternoon between Utica and Westmoreland, as white out conditions caused a multi car accident resulting in the closure of that part of the Thruway's east bound lane.

NYS Thruway I-90 East Bound Lane is CLOSED between Utica Exit 31 & Westmoreland Exit 32 due to a Multiple Vehicle MVA involving more than 20 Vehicles. Please travel safely and be mindful of the weather conditions. -Facebook The East bound lane of the Thruway is closed between Utica and Westmoreland. Forecasters say heavy snow squalls and high winds are expected on Sunday afternoon, which are causing difficult driving conditions, and possible poor visibility.

Drivers should also be aware that east bound traffic from the Thruway is being detoured between Westmoreland and Utica's Thruway exits, making for increased traffic that include all points between the two exits.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

