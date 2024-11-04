Advance in Cancer Research Could Cause Cancerous Cells to Self-Destruct

Scientists from Stanford Medicine glued two proteins together and as a result, they may very well have created a scenario where cancer cells self destruct.

The process, which has the medical world reeling, will now be tested on lab mice.

It was a novel approach for Stanford Medicine researchers, who developed the process which targets cancer cells by activating a self-destruct mechanism within them. According to the report published last week in medical journals, the method centers on apoptosis, the body’s natural process for eliminating old or damaged cells. Led by Dr. Gerald Crabtree, the research team created a molecule that links two proteins to trigger cell death genes specifically in cancer cells. This approach is groundbreaking because it uses the body's intrinsic mechanisms to target only the cancerous cells, potentially reducing the collateral damage seen with conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, which often damage and sometimes destroy healthy cells.

The inspiration for this method came during the COVID-19 pandemic when Dr. Crabtree reflected on apoptosis’s role in development and immune system function. By mimicking this process, the team hopes to create a therapy that can specifically eliminate cancer cells without harming surrounding tissues. Their study, published in Science, marks a promising step toward developing more precise, less harmful cancer treatments. This targeted approach could revolutionize cancer therapy, offering a way to eliminate tumors by inducing them to self-destruct, leveraging the body’s natural cellular mechanisms for safer, more effective treatment.

