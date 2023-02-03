Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica

Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica

Adirondack Bank branch in downtown Utica following a reported robbery at that location. 2/3/23 WIBX 950

Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica.

Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica.

via google maps
loading...

WIBX 950 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

AquaVino Restaurant and Bar Opens in New Hartford. Check Out These Amazing Dishes

One of Utica's most popular restaurants has just moved into the former Outback Steakhouse in New Hartford. The new restaurant has an awesome menu featuring great food and drink. Check out these dishes we enjoyed during the soft opening.

2022 Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show

The 2022 Munson-Williams -Proctor Arts Institute Sidewalk Arts Show is taking place in Utica, featuring works of art from local artists.
Filed Under: bank robbery
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR