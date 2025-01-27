A new study from British psychologists is rattling millions.

It's estimated about 15.5 U.S. adults are diagnosed with ADHD, known as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, based on findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That amounts to about 6% of the American adult population.

Our understanding of ADHD has changed dramatically since it first entered the lexicon in the 1960s and began gaining traction in the 1990s.

Social media, like TikTok, has been credited to spreading awareness about the disorder and encouraging people to seek a formal diagnosis.

ADHD manifests through various symptoms, with the most common being difficulty maintaining concentration, restlessness, and impulsivity.

Now, researchers are looking beyond how to identify ADHD, by looking into potential health risks and quality of life associated with the disorder.

A new study from the British Journal of Psychiatry has raised the possibility that ADHD erodes one's life expectancy.

Study Finds Those with ADHD Have Shorter Life Spans Than Those Without It

The study followed the lives of over 30,000 people in the United Kingdom with ADHD and compared them to a group of more than 300,000 individuals that are similar in age, sex, and primary care practice that don't have ADHD.

Researchers found those with ADHD tend to have poorer educational outcomes and struggle with employment. It also found that individuals with ADHD tend to suffer greater physical and mental health issues that may contribute to a shorter lifespan.

The study concluded men with ADHD live about 7 years less than those without ADHD while women with ADHD live about 9 years less.

The study concluded this may be "caused by modifiable risk factors and unmet support and treatment needs in terms of both ADHD and co-occurring mental and physical health conditions."

What Can Reduce Life Expectancy for Those With ADHD?

What was identified as contributors to a shorter lifespan was that those with ADHD tend to generate lower incomes, are more likely to smoke, sleep less, spend less time exercising, take more risks when driving, and have poorer nutrition.

Dr. Thomas Brown, who has researched ADHD for close to 40 years, spoke with Good Morning America in 2022 about the increased risks those with undiagnosed ADHD face.

He told the outlet, "They have twice the risk of having a serious drug or alcohol problem." He also indicated this demographic may struggle to get and keep a steady job, while also struggle with maintaining close, personal relationships.

Dr. Brown authored the Brown Attention-Deficit Disorder Scales, which have been used to assess and screen for a potential ADHD diagnosis for decades.

Research has proven that isolation, drinking, and smoking reduce one's life expectancy. Studies have also found that a lack of sleep also erodes quality of life.

Why This Research Is Raising Alarm for ADHD Diagnosis

Researchers say the study indicates how the disorder impacts how one lives and raises the importance why treatment is crucial.

In all, the study shows those with ADHD are at greater risk of a preventable, premature death by picking up bad coping habits or not making the best decisions out of impulsivity.

While medication like Ritalin or Vyvanse can help one manage symptoms, the study could be used to argue that additional treatment methods are needed for one to live a full life.

Said the study, "We believe that [early death] is unlikely to be because of ADHD itself and likely caused by modifiable factors such as smoking, and unmet mental and physical health support and unmet treatment needs. The findings illustrate an important inequity that demands urgent attention."

The study urges for more specialist services that support adults with ADHD, as well as better systems and pathways for practitioners to fully equip them to meet their patients' needs.

This could also be used to argue that families of children with ADHD should also be granted additional support. Parents of ADHD children may struggle to help their child navigate challenges like school and making friends.

Without that necessary intervention early on, it could lead to those risk factors that decrease a child's chances of a successful adult life.

The study's authors say their study has produced "extremely concerning" results that highlight the "unmet support needs that require urgent attention."

