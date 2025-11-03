Latest: 1 Male Shot on Campus, Shelter in Place at SUNY Morrisville

Officials at SUNY Morrisville have issued a Shelter in Place order after gunfire Monday afternoon in the South Hall on campus.

We now know that a 20-year-old male has been shot in the neck and has been transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. The victim is not a student at Morrisville, according to State Police.

According to State Police, at approximately 3:45 p.m., "Troopers responded to South Hall on the SUNY Morrisville campus following a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, Troopers located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, who is not a student at SUNY Morrisville, was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment.

No other individuals were injured during the incident. There are no reports of additional victims and no indication of any ongoing threat to the campus community at this time."

The Shelter in Place order remained in place as of 5:45 p.m. and there's no word on a possible shooter and there is no report of a shooter in custody.

Here's the latest release from New York State Police:

The New York State Police, in coordination with University Police at SUNY Morrisville and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, are investigating a shooting that occurred on campus earlier this afternoon.

A command post has been established as law enforcement continues to process the scene and search nearby areas. Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Uniformed Services, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), and K9 units are on scene assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

---original story---

A report from the campus is that a shooting has occurred, one person is injured, and at this time, the shooter is unknown.

This afternoon, Governor Kathy Hochul posted confirmation on X:

I have been briefed on the shooting on campus at SUNY Morrisville. New York State Police are assisting local law enforcement and SUNY leadership as they respond to this situation. The campus remains on lockdown until further notice.

State Police have reported that one 20-year-old male who is not a Morrisville student, was shot in the neck. He has been transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

There is currently no information on a possible shooter and as of 5 p.m., the school campus remained on lockdown.

Stay tuned for additional information. This is an active alert.

