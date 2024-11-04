A Fight at a Local Bar/Restaurant Has Resulted in Multiple Arrests

A late night brawl from back in October at a New Hartford saloon has resulted in the arrest of 5 Utica residents, according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.

Police say on October 20th, at approximately 2:00 am, New Hartford Police responded to a report of a large fight at The Killabrew Saloon located on Clinton Rd. in the Town of New Hartford. Upon arrival police found multiple individuals fleeing the area, multiple individuals on scene who had sustained non-life threatening injuries, and damage to the interior of Killabrew. A subsequent investigation ensued and police determined that a verbal argument began between three females. That argument escalated into a physical altercation between the three females and additional individuals that involved themselves in the situation. At the conclusion of the investigation police made the following arrests:

Amhiz I. Hall (New Hartford Police) Amhiz I. Hall (New Hartford Police) loading...

25-year-old Amhiz I. Hall of Utica, was charged with - PL 120.05, Felony Assault in The 2nd Degree.

William H. West (New Hartford Police) William H. West (New Hartford Police) loading...

34-year-old William H. West of Utica was charged with - PL 120.00, a Misdemeanor Assault in the 3rd Degree and PL 145.05, Felony Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree.

Police also arrested 25-year-old Teazanae L. Carter of Utica, charged with - PL 240.26, Harassment 2nd, a violation.

23-year-old Jazmonae M. Carter of Utica, charged with - PL 240.26, Harassment 2nd, a violation.

44-year-old Tiffany I. Wilson of Utica, charged with - PL 240.26, Harassment 2nd, a violation.

Fontaine says, T. Carter, J. Carter, Wilson and West were all charged last week. Hall was arrested and charged Monday afternoon.

Hall was then arraigned in The Town of New Hartford Court, and was released on his own recognizance after arraignment. All individuals will answer to the charges in The Town of New Hartford Court at a later date.

